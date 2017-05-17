Sullivan plans Anchorage 'town hall'
Sullivan reportedly drew a large and generally respectful crowd to a town hall in North Pole last week, where much of the discussion centered around congressional efforts to alter or repeal the Affordable Care Act. Saturday's town hall will follow the same format as his meeting in North Pole, according to spokesperson Mike Anderson.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Anchorage Daily News.
Add your comments below
Anchorage Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|LOVE!!!! A New Mathe Altery Video!!!!
|1 hr
|Chris Deile
|23
|Alaska lawmakers deny transgender man for human...
|8 hr
|Wondering
|2
|Best place to find local work ?
|Tue
|Pedro Borbon
|11
|Last Post Wins!!! (Apr '11)
|May 13
|-Prince-
|2,773
|Most Beautiful Photo of a Woman?
|May 12
|Chris Deile
|4
|Goodbye Charlie (Debbie Reynolds); Hilarious!
|May 12
|Chris Deile
|24
|Strep outbreak: Anchorage homeless
|May 10
|Chris Deile
|2
Find what you want!
Search Anchorage Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC