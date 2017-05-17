Sullivan plans Anchorage 'town hall'

Sullivan plans Anchorage 'town hall'

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: Anchorage Daily News

Sullivan reportedly drew a large and generally respectful crowd to a town hall in North Pole last week, where much of the discussion centered around congressional efforts to alter or repeal the Affordable Care Act. Saturday's town hall will follow the same format as his meeting in North Pole, according to spokesperson Mike Anderson.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Anchorage Daily News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Anchorage Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
LOVE!!!! A New Mathe Altery Video!!!! 1 hr Chris Deile 23
News Alaska lawmakers deny transgender man for human... 8 hr Wondering 2
Best place to find local work ? Tue Pedro Borbon 11
Last Post Wins!!! (Apr '11) May 13 -Prince- 2,773
Most Beautiful Photo of a Woman? May 12 Chris Deile 4
Goodbye Charlie (Debbie Reynolds); Hilarious! May 12 Chris Deile 24
Strep outbreak: Anchorage homeless May 10 Chris Deile 2
See all Anchorage Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Anchorage Forum Now

Anchorage Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Anchorage Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. Iran
  4. Supreme Court
  5. China
  1. Microsoft
  2. Mexico
  3. Wall Street
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Afghanistan
 

Anchorage, AK

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,130 • Total comments across all topics: 281,104,305

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC