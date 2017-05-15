Senate passes its version of oil tax credit reform
The Alaska Senate voted to end cashable oil tax credits for the North Slope on Monday, May 15, 2017, setting up a showdown with the House that passed a bill going much further to raise additional revenue from the industry. The Republican-led Senate passed House Bill 111, this year's oil tax credit legislation, Monday afternoon by a 14-5 vote along caucus lines.
