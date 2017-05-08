Sam the missing python slithers back ...

Sam the missing python slithers back to Alaska home

14 hrs ago

A 17-foot python that had caused concern in a community north of Anchorage, Alaska, since it went missing two weeks ago has returned home. Matsunika-Sustina Borough Animal Care reports that Sam slithered back into view Monday in the living room of its owners' home in the town of Meadow Lakes.

Anchorage, AK

