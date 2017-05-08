Sam the missing python slithers back to Alaska home
A 17-foot python that had caused concern in a community north of Anchorage, Alaska, since it went missing two weeks ago has returned home. Matsunika-Sustina Borough Animal Care reports that Sam slithered back into view Monday in the living room of its owners' home in the town of Meadow Lakes.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Chronicle-Journal.
Add your comments below
Anchorage Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Goodbye Charlie (Debbie Reynolds); Hilarious!
|2 hr
|Chris Deile
|16
|does anchorage have any ghettos (Mar '09)
|7 hr
|907 crip
|18
|Last Post Wins!!! (Apr '11)
|22 hr
|-Prince-
|2,767
|Facebook [email protected] (Sep '16)
|May 5
|GIAMATY
|18
|Most Beautiful Photo of a Woman?
|May 4
|Chris Deile
|2
|Sylvie Vartan: Twiste, twiste...Wooo!
|May 4
|Chris Deile
|12
|Bill W.'s adultery; AA royalties left to mistress
|May 2
|Chris Deile
|20
Find what you want!
Search Anchorage Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC