Rural House members demand apology from Rep. Eastman over abortion remarks
Rep. David Eastman, R-Wasilla, speaks during a House floor session in March. He hasn't apologized for comments he made about Alaska women being glad to become pregnant so they can travel for abortions.
Start the conversation, or Read more at APRN.
Comments
Add your comments below
Anchorage Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Last Post Wins!!! (Apr '11)
|11 min
|unreals_dad
|2,746
|Facebook [email protected] (Sep '16)
|Fri
|GIAMATY
|18
|Most Beautiful Photo of a Woman?
|May 4
|Chris Deile
|2
|Sylvie Vartan: Twiste, twiste...Wooo!
|May 4
|Chris Deile
|12
|does anchorage have any ghettos (Mar '09)
|May 2
|Johndeere
|17
|Bill W.'s adultery; AA royalties left to mistress
|May 2
|Chris Deile
|20
|Best place to find local work ?
|Apr 30
|Huey Newton
|4
Find what you want!
Search Anchorage Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC