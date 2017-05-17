Related:Man found dead along Knik River Road believed to be homicide victim
Anchorage resident Jeremie Speaker, 26, was positively identified by the State Medical Examiner Office, troopers said Tuesday. Troopers were called to Mile 4.8 of the road at about 2 p.m. Sunday after his body was discovered.
