Related:Anchorage Assembly passes rules aimed at spurring homebuilding, gets visit from Gov. Walker
The Anchorage Assembly on Tuesday night authorized new subdivision regulations that officials said were aimed at spurring more housing construction and lowering price tags for first-time homebuyers. The ordinance passed on a night in which the Assembly was visited by Alaska Gov. Bill Walker, who has been making rounds to local governments promoting his plan to close the state's $3 billion budget gap between revenues and expenditures.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Anchorage Daily News.
Add your comments below
Anchorage Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Goodbye Charlie (Debbie Reynolds); Hilarious!
|1 hr
|Chris Deile
|19
|Strep outbreak: Anchorage homeless
|1 hr
|Chris Deile
|1
|does anchorage have any ghettos (Mar '09)
|Tue
|907 crip
|18
|Last Post Wins!!! (Apr '11)
|Mon
|-Prince-
|2,767
|Facebook [email protected] (Sep '16)
|May 5
|GIAMATY
|18
|Most Beautiful Photo of a Woman?
|May 4
|Chris Deile
|2
|Sylvie Vartan: Twiste, twiste...Wooo!
|May 4
|Chris Deile
|12
Find what you want!
Search Anchorage Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC