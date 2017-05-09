Related:Anchorage Assembly passes rules aimed at spurring homebuilding, gets visit from Gov. Walker

The Anchorage Assembly on Tuesday night authorized new subdivision regulations that officials said were aimed at spurring more housing construction and lowering price tags for first-time homebuyers. The ordinance passed on a night in which the Assembly was visited by Alaska Gov. Bill Walker, who has been making rounds to local governments promoting his plan to close the state's $3 billion budget gap between revenues and expenditures.

