Related:Anchorage Assembly passes rul...

Related:Anchorage Assembly passes rules aimed at spurring homebuilding, gets visit from Gov. Walker

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: Anchorage Daily News

The Anchorage Assembly on Tuesday night authorized new subdivision regulations that officials said were aimed at spurring more housing construction and lowering price tags for first-time homebuyers. The ordinance passed on a night in which the Assembly was visited by Alaska Gov. Bill Walker, who has been making rounds to local governments promoting his plan to close the state's $3 billion budget gap between revenues and expenditures.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Anchorage Daily News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Anchorage Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Goodbye Charlie (Debbie Reynolds); Hilarious! 1 hr Chris Deile 19
Strep outbreak: Anchorage homeless 1 hr Chris Deile 1
does anchorage have any ghettos (Mar '09) Tue 907 crip 18
Last Post Wins!!! (Apr '11) Mon -Prince- 2,767
Facebook [email protected] (Sep '16) May 5 GIAMATY 18
Most Beautiful Photo of a Woman? May 4 Chris Deile 2
Sylvie Vartan: Twiste, twiste...Wooo! May 4 Chris Deile 12
See all Anchorage Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Anchorage Forum Now

Anchorage Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Anchorage Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Mexico
  4. Gunman
  5. Pope Francis
  1. South Korea
  2. Health Care
  3. Egypt
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. Syria
 

Anchorage, AK

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,162 • Total comments across all topics: 280,914,858

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC