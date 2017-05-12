Rasmuson Foundation announces 2017 Individual Artist Award winners
Sculptor and weaver Gertrude Svarny of Unalaska won The 2017 Distinguished Artist Award, which comes with $40,000, Rasmuson Foundation announced. The Rasmuson Foundation also awarded nine fellowships and 25 project awards to 34 artists, including Anchorage poet Olena Kalytiak Davis, Anchorage musician Hannah Yoter, Chevak carver Earl F. Atchak, and Ketchikan visual artist Carmel Anderson, who recently had a show addressing domestic abuse titled "Unheard Voices, Unheard Wisdom" at the International Gallery of Contemporary Art in Anchorage.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Anchorage Daily News.
Add your comments below
Anchorage Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Last Post Wins!!! (Apr '11)
|2 hr
|-Prince-
|2,773
|LOVE!!!! A New Mathe Altery Video!!!!
|12 hr
|Chris Deile
|14
|Most Beautiful Photo of a Woman?
|Fri
|Chris Deile
|4
|Goodbye Charlie (Debbie Reynolds); Hilarious!
|Fri
|Chris Deile
|24
|Strep outbreak: Anchorage homeless
|May 10
|Chris Deile
|2
|does anchorage have any ghettos (Mar '09)
|May 9
|907 crip
|18
|Facebook [email protected] (Sep '16)
|May 5
|GIAMATY
|18
Find what you want!
Search Anchorage Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC