Rain, strong winds forecast for Southcentral Alaska through Thursday
A storm system will send "multiple waves of rain" and high winds across Southcentral Alaska starting overnight Tuesday, according to the National Weather Service. Heavy rains are forecast to begin late Tuesday, causing rises in rivers and streams - with some of the highest expected in the Susitna Valley.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Anchorage Daily News.
Add your comments below
Anchorage Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Sorry Realities of a A Brutal Capitalistic Civi...
|Mon
|Chris Deile
|11
|Stacie siver
|Sun
|Nuky
|4
|MLK, Jr. on Niebuhr; Dualism (i.e. "doublespeak")
|May 21
|Chris Deile
|17
|Stacie siver
|May 21
|Anonymous
|1
|Last Post Wins!!! (Apr '11)
|May 20
|Princess Hey
|2,780
|crank it up...LOVE IS STRANGE
|May 20
|Chris Deile
|12
|Facebook [email protected] (Sep '16)
|May 19
|GIAMATY
|19
Find what you want!
Search Anchorage Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC