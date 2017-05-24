Police seek answers about human remai...

Police seek answers about human remains recovered off Juneau

Next Story Prev Story
7 hrs ago Read more: Anchorage Daily News

Juneau police are still working to identify the human leg dredged from Gastineau Channel on Monday, with few additional details yet available on the case. Police spokesman Lt.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Anchorage Daily News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Anchorage Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Sorry Realities of a A Brutal Capitalistic Civi... 4 hr Chris Deile 20
Stacie siver May 21 Nuky 4
MLK, Jr. on Niebuhr; Dualism (i.e. "doublespeak") May 21 Chris Deile 17
Stacie siver May 21 Anonymous 1
Last Post Wins!!! (Apr '11) May 20 Princess Hey 2,780
crank it up...LOVE IS STRANGE May 20 Chris Deile 12
Facebook [email protected] (Sep '16) May 19 GIAMATY 19
See all Anchorage Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Anchorage Forum Now

Anchorage Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Anchorage Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Pope Francis
  3. Syria
  4. China
  5. Health Care
  1. Afghanistan
  2. Microsoft
  3. Recession
  4. Iran
  5. Gay Marriage
 

Anchorage, AK

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,468 • Total comments across all topics: 281,281,505

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC