Police investigate vehicle-cyclist collision in South Anchorage

14 hrs ago Read more: Anchorage Daily News

Police said they are investigating a South Anchorage collision involving a vehicle and a bicyclist Monday, which sent the bicyclist to the hospital with critical head injuries. At about 4:15 p.m., officers responded to the area of Abbott Road and Sandlewood Drive in reference to the collision, police said in a statement .

