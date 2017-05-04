Photos: Anchorage fourth-graders beco...

Photos: Anchorage fourth-graders become watershed investigators by exploring salmon in their backyard

Leylanie Tinoifili reacts to spotting a macroinvertebrate from collected Chester Creek water on Thursday, May 4, 2017, near Begich Middle School. Fourth-graders from Creekside Park Elementary did some hands-on science through the Alaska Seas and Watersheds K-8 curriculum, a marine literacy program that's part of Alaska Sea Grant's STEAM outreach to schools across Alaska.

