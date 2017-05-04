Photos: Anchorage fourth-graders become watershed investigators by exploring salmon in their back...
Leylanie Tinoifili reacts to spotting a macroinvertebrate from collected Chester Creek water on Thursday, May 4, 2017, near Begich Middle School. Fourth-graders from Creekside Park Elementary did some hands-on science through the Alaska Seas and Watersheds K-8 curriculum, a marine literacy program that's part of Alaska Sea Grant's STEAM outreach to schools across Alaska.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Anchorage Daily News.
Add your comments below
Anchorage Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Last Post Wins!!! (Apr '11)
|9 hr
|Princess Hey
|2,736
|Facebook [email protected] (Sep '16)
|11 hr
|GIAMATY
|18
|Most Beautiful Photo of a Woman?
|Thu
|Chris Deile
|2
|Sylvie Vartan: Twiste, twiste...Wooo!
|Thu
|Chris Deile
|12
|does anchorage have any ghettos (Mar '09)
|May 2
|Johndeere
|17
|Bill W.'s adultery; AA royalties left to mistress
|May 2
|Chris Deile
|20
|Best place to find local work ?
|Apr 30
|Huey Newton
|4
Find what you want!
Search Anchorage Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC