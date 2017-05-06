Photos: Anchorage Bike Blessing brings together hundreds of motorcyclists
Motorcyclists bow their heads in prayer during the annual Bike Blessing on Saturday, May 6, 2017, at Delaney Park Strip. Approximately 1,000 motorcyclists came together for the annual Bike Blessing on Saturday, May 6, 2017, at the Delaney Park Strip.
