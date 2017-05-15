New legislation from Wasilla GOP Rep. David Eastman attempts to criminalize abortion
Wasilla Republican Rep. David Eastman, already under fire for asserting that village women get pregnant to get a free trip to Anchorage, introduced bills Monday to revoke Alaskans' ability to get abortions under the constitutional right to privacy and to let the Legislature impeach judges for "exercising legislative power," a term he did not define. The bills appear to stand almost zero chance of passage in the House, which is under control of a largely Democratic majority that voted to reprimand Eastman only last week.
