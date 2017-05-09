New legislation aims to enshrine PFDs...

New legislation aims to enshrine PFDs in constitution

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: APRN

Alaska Permanent Fund Corporation sign at headquarters in March 2016. House majority members want to enshrine Permanent Fund dividends in the state constitution.

Start the conversation, or Read more at APRN.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Anchorage Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
LOVE!!!! A New Mathe Altery Video!!!! 39 min Chris Deile 4
Goodbye Charlie (Debbie Reynolds); Hilarious! 2 hr Chris Deile 20
Strep outbreak: Anchorage homeless 2 hr Chris Deile 2
does anchorage have any ghettos (Mar '09) Tue 907 crip 18
Last Post Wins!!! (Apr '11) Mon -Prince- 2,767
Facebook [email protected] (Sep '16) May 5 GIAMATY 18
Most Beautiful Photo of a Woman? May 4 Chris Deile 2
See all Anchorage Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Anchorage Forum Now

Anchorage Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Anchorage Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Gunman
  4. Health Care
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Egypt
  3. South Korea
  4. Syria
  5. Mexico
 

Anchorage, AK

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,145 • Total comments across all topics: 280,920,922

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC