N. Korea issues direct criticism of China amid nuke dispute
This combination of file photos shows North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, left, on April 15, 2017 waving during a military parade to celebrate the 105th birth anniversary of Kim Il Sung in Pyongyang, North Korea, and Chinese President Xi Jinping, right, on April 7, 2017 smiles during a meeting with Alaska Gov. Bill Walker in Anchorage, Alaska following his meetings with President Donald Trump in Florida. North Korea issued a rare direct criticism of China Wednesday, May 3, through a commentary saying its "reckless remarks" on the North's nuclear program are testing its patience and could trigger unspecified "grave" consequences.
