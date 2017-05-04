N. Korea issues direct criticism of C...

N. Korea issues direct criticism of China amid nuke dispute

Next Story Prev Story
21 hrs ago Read more: Seattle Post-Intelligencer

This combination of file photos shows North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, left, on April 15, 2017 waving during a military parade to celebrate the 105th birth anniversary of Kim Il Sung in Pyongyang, North Korea, and Chinese President Xi Jinping, right, on April 7, 2017 smiles during a meeting with Alaska Gov. Bill Walker in Anchorage, Alaska following his meetings with President Donald Trump in Florida. North Korea issued a rare direct criticism of China Wednesday, May 3, through a commentary saying its "reckless remarks" on the North's nuclear program are testing its patience and could trigger unspecified "grave" consequences.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Seattle Post-Intelligencer.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Anchorage Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Last Post Wins!!! (Apr '11) 53 min Princess Hey 2,734
Most Beautiful Photo of a Woman? 15 hr Chris Deile 2
Sylvie Vartan: Twiste, twiste...Wooo! 15 hr Chris Deile 12
does anchorage have any ghettos (Mar '09) May 2 Johndeere 17
Bill W.'s adultery; AA royalties left to mistress May 2 Chris Deile 20
Best place to find local work ? Apr 30 Huey Newton 4
Molina Ducked Instead of Applying the Tag! Apr 29 Chris Deile 35
See all Anchorage Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Anchorage Forum Now

Anchorage Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Anchorage Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. China
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Syria
  5. Iran
  1. Mexico
  2. Health Care
  3. Gunman
  4. Egypt
  5. South Korea
 

Anchorage, AK

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,982 • Total comments across all topics: 280,784,436

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC