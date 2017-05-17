Movers and Shakers for May 21

Movers and Shakers for May 21

11 hrs ago Read more: Alaska Journal of Commerce

Sitnasuak Native Corp. promoted Lucille Sands to corporate compliance officer. Sands was originally hired in October 2016 as a project administrator working primarily in contracts administration.

