More than 200 Anchorage teachers to receive layoff notices
Todd Hess, ASD's chief human resources officer, said 200 non-tenured teachers will be notified by the end of the school year. "With the uncertainty that the school district is facing with funding, we have to be prepared to meet our financial obligations," Hess said.
