Missing 17-foot snake in Meadow Lakes still at large
The Matanuska-Susitna Borough sent out a statement Tuesday, May 2, 2017, warning residents in the Meadow Lakes area to be on the lookout for a 17-foot-long snake that may be on the loose in the area. The snake pictured is "the type of snake" believed to be on the loose, according to borough spokeswoman Patty Sullivan.
