Man shot himself self in head, bullet killed girlfriend, officials say. Now he's charged with mur...
Anchorage, Alaska a A judge has entered a not guilty plea for an Alaska man accused of killing his girlfriend after he shot himself and the bullet traveled through his head and hit his girlfriend in the chest. KTUU-TV reports that a judge on Sunday entered a not guilty plea to a second-degree murder charge on Sibson's behalf when he made a court appearance.
