Man shoots self, bullet goes through him, kills GF
WASHINGTON: A man attempted suicide by firing a bullet to his head but it went through him and fatally struck his girlfriend while leaving him severely wounded, according to US prosecutors. Victor Sibson, 21, from Anchorage, Alaska , has been accused of killing his girlfriend while attempting to kill himself.
