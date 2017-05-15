Man receives 45-year sentence for 201...

Man receives 45-year sentence for 2015 Eagle River murder, shootings

A man who shot and killed a 56-year-old woman during a bizarre 2015 incident in Eagle River has been sentenced to 45 years in prison. According to state prosecutors, James Andrew Baker, 35, pleaded guilty in 2016 to first-degree murder and one consolidated count of attempted murder.

