Man found guilty of sexually abusing teen girl over a decade ago
According to Assistant District Attorney Saritha Anjilvel, who prosecuted the case, the jury found Williams guilty of four counts of third-degree sexual abuse of a minor after a five day trial. The victim reported the abuse as an adult in 2015 to the Anchorage Police Department.
