Man, 31, charged with sex trafficking at least 3 victims in Anchorage
Deon Damarr Daniels, 31, faces six counts of sex trafficking, according to an indictment filed Wednesday, May 24, 2017, in Anchorage Superior Court. A 31-year-old man has been charged with multiple sex trafficking crimes involving three victims over the course of more than a decade, according to the Anchorage district attorney.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Anchorage Daily News.
Add your comments below
Anchorage Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Sorry Realities of a A Brutal Capitalistic Civi...
|17 hr
|Chris Deile
|20
|Stacie siver
|May 21
|Nuky
|4
|MLK, Jr. on Niebuhr; Dualism (i.e. "doublespeak")
|May 21
|Chris Deile
|17
|Stacie siver
|May 21
|Anonymous
|1
|Last Post Wins!!! (Apr '11)
|May 20
|Princess Hey
|2,780
|crank it up...LOVE IS STRANGE
|May 20
|Chris Deile
|12
|Facebook [email protected] (Sep '16)
|May 19
|GIAMATY
|19
Find what you want!
Search Anchorage Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC