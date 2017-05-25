Man, 31, charged with sex trafficking at least 3 victims in Anchorage

Deon Damarr Daniels, 31, faces six counts of sex trafficking, according to an indictment filed Wednesday, May 24, 2017, in Anchorage Superior Court. A 31-year-old man has been charged with multiple sex trafficking crimes involving three victims over the course of more than a decade, according to the Anchorage district attorney.

