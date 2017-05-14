Looking Back: May 14, 2017
Fairbanks International Airport lost more than $250,000 in landing and fuel fees since the U.S. Postal Service fundamentally changed the bypass mail route to Barrow last summer, according to a report on the impacts of the change released Thursday.
