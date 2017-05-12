Jury rules against family in Palmer w...

Jury rules against family in Palmer wrongful-death lawsuit

14 hrs ago Read more: Anchorage Daily News

An Anchorage jury ruled Friday against Amber Whitaker's family, who sued a Palmer emergency room doctor who they said wrongfully caused her death. "It was very clear to everyone involved that the doctor's care was appropriate," said Howard Lazar, Dr. Mark Lee's attorney, in a phone interview.

