Jury rules against family in Palmer wrongful-death lawsuit
An Anchorage jury ruled Friday against Amber Whitaker's family, who sued a Palmer emergency room doctor who they said wrongfully caused her death. "It was very clear to everyone involved that the doctor's care was appropriate," said Howard Lazar, Dr. Mark Lee's attorney, in a phone interview.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Anchorage Daily News.
Add your comments below
Anchorage Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|LOVE!!!! A New Mathe Altery Video!!!!
|3 hr
|Chris Deile
|14
|Most Beautiful Photo of a Woman?
|Fri
|Chris Deile
|4
|Goodbye Charlie (Debbie Reynolds); Hilarious!
|Fri
|Chris Deile
|24
|Strep outbreak: Anchorage homeless
|Wed
|Chris Deile
|2
|does anchorage have any ghettos (Mar '09)
|May 9
|907 crip
|18
|Last Post Wins!!! (Apr '11)
|May 8
|-Prince-
|2,767
|Facebook [email protected] (Sep '16)
|May 5
|GIAMATY
|18
Find what you want!
Search Anchorage Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC