Jury finds Anchorage couple not guilty in 2015 Sockeye fire case
The couple accused of starting the destructive Sockeye fire in 2015 was found not guilty on Friday after a weeks-long trial in Palmer. Greg Imig, 61, and Amy DeWitt, 43, were each charged with a dozen counts related to starting the 2015 wildfire.
