Judge agrees to release 91-year-old murder suspect to granddaughter

Duane Marvin, a 91-year-old World War II veteran who suffers from dementia, was arraigned in the Anchorage Correctional Complex court on Wednesday, May 17, 2017, after being charged with first- and second-degree murder and tampering with evidence in the shooting death of his wife Charlotte Marvin, 92, on Sunday. Marvin admitted to police he shot and killed his wife but didn't know why.

