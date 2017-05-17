It's fish-on at Ship Creek, where the season's first king salmon are trickling in
Janet Grow of Wasilla fishes for king salmon from the bank of Ship Creek on Wednesday. Pauline Williford and Janet Grow sat on camp chairs on the bank of Ship Creek on Wednesday afternoon, their fishing lines in the water and their expectations in check.
