Inside Real Estate: Remarkable stabil...

Inside Real Estate: Remarkable stability in Anchorage housing market

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: Alaska Journal of Commerce

The first four months of this year have demonstrated a remarkable stability in the Anchorage housing market due to a continued lack of single-family inventory. The Multiple Listing Service tracks listing and sales data from thirteen geographical areas from Turnagain Arm to Peters Creek and each one has had a decline of single family homes for sale.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Alaska Journal of Commerce.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Anchorage Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Alaska lawmakers deny transgender man for human... 3 hr Wondering 2
LOVE!!!! A New Mathe Altery Video!!!! 12 hr Chris Deile 21
Best place to find local work ? Tue Pedro Borbon 11
Last Post Wins!!! (Apr '11) May 13 -Prince- 2,773
Most Beautiful Photo of a Woman? May 12 Chris Deile 4
Goodbye Charlie (Debbie Reynolds); Hilarious! May 12 Chris Deile 24
Strep outbreak: Anchorage homeless May 10 Chris Deile 2
See all Anchorage Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Anchorage Forum Now

Anchorage Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Anchorage Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. North Korea
  4. Iran
  5. China
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Mexico
  3. Microsoft
  4. Wall Street
  5. Afghanistan
 

Anchorage, AK

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,174 • Total comments across all topics: 281,099,778

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC