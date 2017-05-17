Inside Real Estate: Remarkable stability in Anchorage housing market
The first four months of this year have demonstrated a remarkable stability in the Anchorage housing market due to a continued lack of single-family inventory. The Multiple Listing Service tracks listing and sales data from thirteen geographical areas from Turnagain Arm to Peters Creek and each one has had a decline of single family homes for sale.
