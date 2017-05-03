Inside Real Estate: a step toward affordability in Anchorage
Working its way through the public process is a new land use concept that if passed by the Anchorage Assembly would allow for fee simple ownership of attached or detached homes on multi-family zoned land. Already vetted and passed by the Planning and Zoning Commission and the Platting Board, Assembly approval is the final step in what should help to bypass the cumbersome financing requirements for condos.
