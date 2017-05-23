House passes bill intended to curb opioid overdose deaths
Rep. Ivy Spohnholz, D-Anchorage, speaks in support of House Bill 159, which is intended to reduce opioid overdose deaths. House Bill 159 would cut the number of days' supply of opioid pills in a single prescription.
Start the conversation, or Read more at APRN.
