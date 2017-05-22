House passes bill banning wolf harvest in northeast Denali Park
The Alaska House has passed a bill banning wolf harvest on a section of state land bordering Denali National Park. HB 105 prohibits wolf hunting and trapping on the park's northeastern edge, where a few Denali wolves are harvested each year.
