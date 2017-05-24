Hea s back: Former Gov. Murkowski pitches Alaska-Canada rail link
Frank Murkowski is again pitching a rail link between Canada and Alaska, an old idea the former senator and governor worked on when he was in office. Now Murkowski is back, as a special envoy working under the current governor to get talks on the rail link on track.
