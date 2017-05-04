Groups sue to stop Trump from renewing offshore drilling

This Jan. 7, 2013, file photo, shows the Shell floating drill rig Kulluk in Kodiak Island, Alaska's Kiliuda Bay as salvage teams conduct an in-depth assessment of its seaworthiness after it ran aground off an island near Kodiak as it was being towed across the Gulf of Alaska in stormy weather following the 2012 drilling season. Less than a week after President Donald Trump took steps to put U.S. Arctic and Atlantic waters back in play for offshore drilling, 10 environmental and Alaska Native groups sued Wednesday, May 3, 2017, to maintain the ban on oil and gas exploration.

