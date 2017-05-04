Groups sue to keep drilling ban in Ar...

Groups sue to keep drilling ban in Arctic, Atlantic waters

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Read more: The Progress

Environmental and Alaska Native groups sued Wednesday to overturn an executive order by President Donald Trump that could lead to expanded petroleum drilling in the Arctic and Atlantic oceans. Trump last week ordered Interior Secretary Ryan Zinke to review an Obama-era plan to permanently ban new offshore oil and gas drilling in the regions.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Progress.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Anchorage Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Last Post Wins!!! (Apr '11) 53 min Princess Hey 2,734
Most Beautiful Photo of a Woman? 15 hr Chris Deile 2
Sylvie Vartan: Twiste, twiste...Wooo! 15 hr Chris Deile 12
does anchorage have any ghettos (Mar '09) May 2 Johndeere 17
Bill W.'s adultery; AA royalties left to mistress May 2 Chris Deile 20
Best place to find local work ? Apr 30 Huey Newton 4
Molina Ducked Instead of Applying the Tag! Apr 29 Chris Deile 35
See all Anchorage Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Anchorage Forum Now

Anchorage Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Anchorage Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. China
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Syria
  5. Iran
  1. Mexico
  2. Health Care
  3. Gunman
  4. Egypt
  5. South Korea
 

Anchorage, AK

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,982 • Total comments across all topics: 280,784,434

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC