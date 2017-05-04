Groups sue to keep drilling ban in Arctic, Atlantic waters
Environmental and Alaska Native groups sued Wednesday to overturn an executive order by President Donald Trump that could lead to expanded petroleum drilling in the Arctic and Atlantic oceans. Trump last week ordered Interior Secretary Ryan Zinke to review an Obama-era plan to permanently ban new offshore oil and gas drilling in the regions.
