Foster son sentenced to 60 years in jail for murder of longtime public radio host
Peter John Henry is arraigned for the murder of his foster father Marvell Johnson in the Anchorage Jail Court Room on Wednesday, October 8, 2014. Peter Henry, 19, was ordered to spend the next 60 years in jail for the 2014 murder of his then-foster father, the longtime public radio host Marvell Johnson, according to the Anchorage District Attorney's Office.
