Foster son sentenced to 60 years in j...

Foster son sentenced to 60 years in jail for murder of longtime public radio host

Next Story Prev Story
10 hrs ago Read more: Anchorage Daily News

Peter John Henry is arraigned for the murder of his foster father Marvell Johnson in the Anchorage Jail Court Room on Wednesday, October 8, 2014. Peter Henry, 19, was ordered to spend the next 60 years in jail for the 2014 murder of his then-foster father, the longtime public radio host Marvell Johnson, according to the Anchorage District Attorney's Office.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Anchorage Daily News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Anchorage Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
LOVE!!!! A New Mathe Altery Video!!!! 5 hr Chris Deile 13
Most Beautiful Photo of a Woman? 5 hr Chris Deile 4
Goodbye Charlie (Debbie Reynolds); Hilarious! 6 hr Chris Deile 24
Strep outbreak: Anchorage homeless Wed Chris Deile 2
does anchorage have any ghettos (Mar '09) May 9 907 crip 18
Last Post Wins!!! (Apr '11) May 8 -Prince- 2,767
Facebook [email protected] (Sep '16) May 5 GIAMATY 18
See all Anchorage Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Anchorage Forum Now

Anchorage Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Anchorage Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Health Care
  4. Syria
  5. Iran
  1. Mexico
  2. Pope Francis
  3. South Korea
  4. Wall Street
  5. Ebola
 

Anchorage, AK

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,801 • Total comments across all topics: 280,966,375

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC