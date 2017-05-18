FILE - This 2014 file photo, shows the Wild Alaskan, a converted...

This 2014 file photo, shows the Wild Alaskan, a converted crabbing boat that had been used as a strip club, moored near downtown Kodiak, Alaska. Its owner, Darren Byler, is resurrecting the controversial strip club on board his boat, billing the enterprise as a nightly protest months after he was sentenced to probation for dumping human waste from the vessel.

