FILE - This 2014 file photo, shows the Wild Alaskan, a converted...
This 2014 file photo, shows the Wild Alaskan, a converted crabbing boat that had been used as a strip club, moored near downtown Kodiak, Alaska. Its owner, Darren Byler, is resurrecting the controversial strip club on board his boat, billing the enterprise as a nightly protest months after he was sentenced to probation for dumping human waste from the vessel.
