Fight looms over Diamond Airport Parking sign
For more than a decade, the illuminated Diamond Airport Parking sign has towered over International Airport Road in Anchorage, advertising The sign is more than four times as large and nearly twice as high as Anchorage city law allows. It's one of the largest Now, in the face of a city enforcement action, the sign is about to shrink - it's just a question of when and by how much.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Anchorage Daily News.
Add your comments below
Anchorage Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Goodbye Charlie (Debbie Reynolds); Hilarious!
|14 min
|Chris Deile
|23
|LOVE!!!! A New Mathe Altery Video!!!!
|Wed
|Chris Deile
|4
|Strep outbreak: Anchorage homeless
|Wed
|Chris Deile
|2
|does anchorage have any ghettos (Mar '09)
|May 9
|907 crip
|18
|Last Post Wins!!! (Apr '11)
|May 8
|-Prince-
|2,767
|Facebook [email protected] (Sep '16)
|May 5
|GIAMATY
|18
|Most Beautiful Photo of a Woman?
|May 4
|Chris Deile
|2
Find what you want!
Search Anchorage Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC