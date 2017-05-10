Fight looms over Diamond Airport Park...

Fight looms over Diamond Airport Parking sign

14 hrs ago

For more than a decade, the illuminated Diamond Airport Parking sign has towered over International Airport Road in Anchorage, advertising The sign is more than four times as large and nearly twice as high as Anchorage city law allows. It's one of the largest Now, in the face of a city enforcement action, the sign is about to shrink - it's just a question of when and by how much.

Anchorage, AK

