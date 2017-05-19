Fentanyl found in 3 recent overdose deaths in Anchorage
Three people are confirmed to have died from opioid overdoses in recent weeks in Anchorage, and all tested positive for fentanyl, the state health department said Friday. "With three already back, that's enough to say we're concerned," said Dr. Jay Butler, the state's chief medical officer and head of the Alaska Division of Public Health.
