Fentanyl found in 3 recent overdose d...

Fentanyl found in 3 recent overdose deaths in Anchorage

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: Anchorage Daily News

Three people are confirmed to have died from opioid overdoses in recent weeks in Anchorage, and all tested positive for fentanyl, the state health department said Friday. "With three already back, that's enough to say we're concerned," said Dr. Jay Butler, the state's chief medical officer and head of the Alaska Division of Public Health.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Anchorage Daily News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Anchorage Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
crank it up...LOVE IS STRANGE 1 hr Chris Deile 12
Last Post Wins!!! (Apr '11) 6 hr Sharlene45 2,779
Facebook [email protected] (Sep '16) 16 hr GIAMATY 19
MLK, Jr. on Niebuhr; Dualism (i.e. "doublespeak") 21 hr Chris Deile 14
News Alaska lawmakers deny transgender man for human... Thu Maggie Gallaghers... 2
LOVE!!!! A New Mathe Altery Video!!!! Thu Chris Deile 23
Best place to find local work ? May 16 Pedro Borbon 11
See all Anchorage Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Anchorage Forum Now

Anchorage Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Anchorage Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. Boston Marathon
  4. China
  5. Iran
  1. Health Care
  2. Mexico
  3. Microsoft
  4. Saudi Arabia
  5. Afghanistan
 

Anchorage, AK

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,689 • Total comments across all topics: 281,152,817

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC