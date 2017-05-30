Face of Defense: Airman Fights Leukemia Into Remission
"Just because someone has cancer, doesn't mean they're useless," said Air Force Staff Sgt. Nicholas Worley, a 23rd Civil Engineer Squadron electrical systems craftsman assigned In January 2012, Worley was diagnosed with chronic myelogenous leukemia, an uncommon form of blood cancer that starts in the blood-forming cells of the bone marrow.
Start the conversation, or Read more at U.S. Department of Defense.
Add your comments below
Anchorage Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Annette Funicello "Stuffed Animal" (Pajama Part...
|1 hr
|Chris Deile
|12
|Pat Metheny and Kathie Lee's Hairdresser (Regis...
|4 hr
|Chris Deile
|6
|Sorry Realities of a A Brutal Capitalistic Civi...
|May 30
|Chris Deile
|32
|Stacie siver
|May 21
|Nuky
|4
|MLK, Jr. on Niebuhr; Dualism (i.e. "doublespeak")
|May 21
|Chris Deile
|17
|Stacie siver
|May 21
|Anonymous
|1
|Last Post Wins!!! (Apr '11)
|May 20
|Princess Hey
|2,780
Find what you want!
Search Anchorage Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC