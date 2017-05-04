Ellen Davis returns for spring photo-fabric exhibit on winter darkness

Artist Ellen Davis, with a piece entitled "Tangled up in Blue," will have an exhibition of work depicting depression on cyanotype panels during a First Friday opening at the Becky Gallery at 36th Avenue and Arctic Boulevard on Friday, May 5. The 14-panel body of work was created using an old photographic process used to create blueprints. Monday, May 1, 2017.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Anchorage Daily News.