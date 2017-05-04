EarthScope National Meeting convenes for the last time in Anchorage, Alaska
Geoscientists from all over the country will soon gather in Anchorage, Alaska, for the final EarthScope National Meeting, to be held May 16-18, 2017 at the Dena'ina Convention Center. EarthScope is a program funded by the National Science Foundation whose goal is to decipher the structure and evolution of the North American continent.
