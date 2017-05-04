EarthScope National Meeting convenes ...

EarthScope National Meeting convenes for the last time in Anchorage, Alaska

Read more: EurekAlert!

Geoscientists from all over the country will soon gather in Anchorage, Alaska, for the final EarthScope National Meeting, to be held May 16-18, 2017 at the Dena'ina Convention Center. EarthScope is a program funded by the National Science Foundation whose goal is to decipher the structure and evolution of the North American continent.

