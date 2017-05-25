'Dumpster Pups' find new homes
They began their lives tossed out like trash, but the seven puppies who were found abandoned near a dumpster went home Thursday with new owners, as little treasures. The pups were put up for adoption Thursday morning in Anchorage, Alaska, and within three hours, all had found new owners.
