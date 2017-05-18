Driver dead, 7 hospitalized after col...

Driver dead, 7 hospitalized after collision near Wasilla

Read more: Anchorage Daily News

A Wasilla man died and a young child was flown to an Anchorage hospital Wednesday after a pickup truck collided with an SUV on Knik-Goose Bay Road in the Valley. Daniel Alexander, 37, died after the crash, troopers said in an online dispatch.

