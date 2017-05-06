Division of Forestry enacts burn susp...

Division of Forestry enacts burn suspension in Mat-Su and Anchorage this weekend

Next Story Prev Story
16 hrs ago Read more: Anchorage Daily News

The Alaska Division of Forestry on Saturday suspended permitted burning in the Mat-Su and Anchorage due to high winds and dry conditions, said a statement from the agency. Outdoor debris burning and the use of burn barrels is prohibited under the suspension, said Norm McDonald, Mat-Su area fire management officer for the Division of Forestry.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Anchorage Daily News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Anchorage Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Last Post Wins!!! (Apr '11) 1 hr texas pete 2,753
Facebook [email protected] (Sep '16) Fri GIAMATY 18
Most Beautiful Photo of a Woman? May 4 Chris Deile 2
Sylvie Vartan: Twiste, twiste...Wooo! May 4 Chris Deile 12
does anchorage have any ghettos (Mar '09) May 2 Johndeere 17
Bill W.'s adultery; AA royalties left to mistress May 2 Chris Deile 20
Best place to find local work ? Apr 30 Huey Newton 4
See all Anchorage Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Anchorage Forum Now

Anchorage Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Anchorage Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. South Korea
  3. China
  4. Syria
  5. Iran
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Health Care
  5. Gunman
 

Anchorage, AK

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 18,750 • Total comments across all topics: 280,836,447

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC