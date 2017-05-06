Division of Forestry enacts burn suspension in Mat-Su and Anchorage this weekend
The Alaska Division of Forestry on Saturday suspended permitted burning in the Mat-Su and Anchorage due to high winds and dry conditions, said a statement from the agency. Outdoor debris burning and the use of burn barrels is prohibited under the suspension, said Norm McDonald, Mat-Su area fire management officer for the Division of Forestry.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Anchorage Daily News.
Add your comments below
Anchorage Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Last Post Wins!!! (Apr '11)
|1 hr
|texas pete
|2,753
|Facebook [email protected] (Sep '16)
|Fri
|GIAMATY
|18
|Most Beautiful Photo of a Woman?
|May 4
|Chris Deile
|2
|Sylvie Vartan: Twiste, twiste...Wooo!
|May 4
|Chris Deile
|12
|does anchorage have any ghettos (Mar '09)
|May 2
|Johndeere
|17
|Bill W.'s adultery; AA royalties left to mistress
|May 2
|Chris Deile
|20
|Best place to find local work ?
|Apr 30
|Huey Newton
|4
Find what you want!
Search Anchorage Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC