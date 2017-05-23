Dashcams capture moment before accused serial killer's deadly shootout with Anchorage police

Anchorage police have released dashboard camera footage that shows accused serial killer James Dale Ritchie in the moments before he opened fire on an Anchorage police officer in November. The rare gun he used to shoot Anchorage Police Department officer Arn Salao was linked to five homicides , and in April police announced that a monthslong investigation determined that Ritchie was responsible for all five deaths, including two separate double murders that happened on city trails.

