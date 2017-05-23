Dashcams capture moment before accused serial killer's deadly shootout with Anchorage police
Anchorage police have released dashboard camera footage that shows accused serial killer James Dale Ritchie in the moments before he opened fire on an Anchorage police officer in November. The rare gun he used to shoot Anchorage Police Department officer Arn Salao was linked to five homicides , and in April police announced that a monthslong investigation determined that Ritchie was responsible for all five deaths, including two separate double murders that happened on city trails.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Anchorage Daily News.
Add your comments below
Anchorage Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Sorry Realities of a A Brutal Capitalistic Civi...
|52 min
|Chris Deile
|15
|Stacie siver
|Sun
|Nuky
|4
|MLK, Jr. on Niebuhr; Dualism (i.e. "doublespeak")
|May 21
|Chris Deile
|17
|Stacie siver
|May 21
|Anonymous
|1
|Last Post Wins!!! (Apr '11)
|May 20
|Princess Hey
|2,780
|crank it up...LOVE IS STRANGE
|May 20
|Chris Deile
|12
|Facebook [email protected] (Sep '16)
|May 19
|GIAMATY
|19
Find what you want!
Search Anchorage Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC