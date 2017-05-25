Copper River managers proceed cautiou...

Copper River managers proceed cautiously after big king salmon takes

10 hrs ago Read more: Peninsula Clarion

Commercial fishing managers in Prince William Sound plan to continue opening the fishery, despite concerns about low king salmon returns to the Copper River system. In the first two commercial fishing periods of the season last week, salmon fishermen brought in about 3,600 king salmon , according to Alaska Department of Fish and Game inseason harvest summaries.

