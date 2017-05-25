Copper River managers proceed cautiously after big king salmon takes
Commercial fishing managers in Prince William Sound plan to continue opening the fishery, despite concerns about low king salmon returns to the Copper River system. In the first two commercial fishing periods of the season last week, salmon fishermen brought in about 3,600 king salmon , according to Alaska Department of Fish and Game inseason harvest summaries.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Peninsula Clarion.
Add your comments below
Anchorage Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Sorry Realities of a A Brutal Capitalistic Civi...
|20 hr
|Chris Deile
|20
|Stacie siver
|May 21
|Nuky
|4
|MLK, Jr. on Niebuhr; Dualism (i.e. "doublespeak")
|May 21
|Chris Deile
|17
|Stacie siver
|May 21
|Anonymous
|1
|Last Post Wins!!! (Apr '11)
|May 20
|Princess Hey
|2,780
|crank it up...LOVE IS STRANGE
|May 20
|Chris Deile
|12
|Facebook [email protected] (Sep '16)
|May 19
|GIAMATY
|19
Find what you want!
Search Anchorage Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC