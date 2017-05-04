Constant Alaska earthquake monitoring...

Constant Alaska earthquake monitoring threatened by cutbacks

Next Story Prev Story
17 hrs ago Read more: Fairbanks Daily News-Miner

Funding cuts from a wide variety of sources are raising the risk that Alaska may lose constant earthquake monitoring and analysis performed by the Alaska Regional Seismic Network, officials have said.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Fairbanks Daily News-Miner.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Anchorage Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Last Post Wins!!! (Apr '11) 54 min Princess Hey 2,734
Most Beautiful Photo of a Woman? 15 hr Chris Deile 2
Sylvie Vartan: Twiste, twiste...Wooo! 15 hr Chris Deile 12
does anchorage have any ghettos (Mar '09) May 2 Johndeere 17
Bill W.'s adultery; AA royalties left to mistress May 2 Chris Deile 20
Best place to find local work ? Apr 30 Huey Newton 4
Molina Ducked Instead of Applying the Tag! Apr 29 Chris Deile 35
See all Anchorage Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Anchorage Forum Now

Anchorage Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Anchorage Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. China
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Syria
  5. Mexico
  1. Iran
  2. Health Care
  3. Gunman
  4. Egypt
  5. South Korea
 

Anchorage, AK

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,982 • Total comments across all topics: 280,784,450

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC