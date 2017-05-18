Community composting in Anchorage is ...

Community composting in Anchorage is back - and bigger than before

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: Anchorage Daily News

After a successful pilot program last year, Solid Waste Services community composting is back this year with an expanded program and food waste drop-off site. Last year, 250 participants collected almost seven tons of waste, according to Solid Waste Services Recycling Coordinator Travis Smith.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Anchorage Daily News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Anchorage Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Last Post Wins!!! (Apr '11) 21 min Princess Hey 2,775
crank it up...LOVE IS STRANGE 1 hr Chris Deile 8
MLK, Jr. on Niebuhr; Dualism (i.e. "doublespeak") 3 hr Chris Deile 14
News Alaska lawmakers deny transgender man for human... 23 hr Maggie Gallaghers... 2
LOVE!!!! A New Mathe Altery Video!!!! Thu Chris Deile 23
Best place to find local work ? May 16 Pedro Borbon 11
Most Beautiful Photo of a Woman? May 12 Chris Deile 4
See all Anchorage Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Anchorage Forum Now

Anchorage Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Anchorage Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Iran
  5. Saudi Arabia
  1. Mexico
  2. Health Care
  3. Microsoft
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Wall Street
 

Anchorage, AK

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,693 • Total comments across all topics: 281,134,629

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC