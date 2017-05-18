Community composting in Anchorage is back - and bigger than before
After a successful pilot program last year, Solid Waste Services community composting is back this year with an expanded program and food waste drop-off site. Last year, 250 participants collected almost seven tons of waste, according to Solid Waste Services Recycling Coordinator Travis Smith.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Anchorage Daily News.
Add your comments below
Anchorage Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Last Post Wins!!! (Apr '11)
|21 min
|Princess Hey
|2,775
|crank it up...LOVE IS STRANGE
|1 hr
|Chris Deile
|8
|MLK, Jr. on Niebuhr; Dualism (i.e. "doublespeak")
|3 hr
|Chris Deile
|14
|Alaska lawmakers deny transgender man for human...
|23 hr
|Maggie Gallaghers...
|2
|LOVE!!!! A New Mathe Altery Video!!!!
|Thu
|Chris Deile
|23
|Best place to find local work ?
|May 16
|Pedro Borbon
|11
|Most Beautiful Photo of a Woman?
|May 12
|Chris Deile
|4
Find what you want!
Search Anchorage Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC