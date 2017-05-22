Color fills Anchorage greenhouses as planting season begins

Gardener Mac Griffin waters flowers on May 22, 2017, at Anchorage's Horticulture Complex and the Mann Leiser Memorial Greenhouse on May 22, 2017. Anchorage's Horticulture Complex and the Mann Leiser Memorial Greenhouse are bursting with color this month as city gardeners prepare to beautify parks and public spaces from Girdwood to Eagle River.

